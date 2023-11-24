DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mal del Cap ft. Didac Alcaraz & Axel Casas

Malanga Café
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arranca el IX Festival “Narratives Mal Dites” organizado por Mal del Cap! Qué buena noticia! Arranca además, como viene siendo habitual, con una tremenda fiesta de inauguración en Malanga! Qué buenísima noticia! Lo hace este año con dos invitados de lujo:...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Axel Casas

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

