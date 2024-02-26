DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DHP Family bring Wings of Desire to Rough Trade Nottingham for an intimate in store performance. "The UK duo’s debut album has been on a rollout since 2022, but it's now arrived in full as a cohesive post-punk triumph doused in a dream-pop glitter." - Past...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.