Top track

Choose A Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wings Of Desire + Dura Mater

Rough Trade Nottingham
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Choose A Life
Got a code?

About

DHP Family bring Wings of Desire to Rough Trade Nottingham for an intimate in store performance. "The UK duo’s debut album has been on a rollout since 2022, but it's now arrived in full as a cohesive post-punk triumph doused in a dream-pop glitter." - Past...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wings Of Desire, Dura Mater

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.