DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ANA TIJOUX
Tras nueve años, este otoño verá la luz el esperado nuevo álbum de Ana Tijoux, que presentará en una extensa gira mundial.
Ana Tijoux es la chilena que protesta a ritmo de hip-hop. Su carta de presentación podría ser perfectamente lo que dicen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.