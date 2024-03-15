DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Darlings

Justines
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

No, there's no 'the'.

It's Steve Marriott (Vocals, Guitar), Bailey Burnett (Bass, Vocals), Liam Hunt (Guitar), and Cam Burnett (Drums). The charismatic London-based four-piece who you probably see down the pub quite often.

Originating from a home-town gi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justine’s.

Lineup

Darlings

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.