DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No, there's no 'the'.
It's Steve Marriott (Vocals, Guitar), Bailey Burnett (Bass, Vocals), Liam Hunt (Guitar), and Cam Burnett (Drums). The charismatic London-based four-piece who you probably see down the pub quite often.
Originating from a home-town gi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.