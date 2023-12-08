Top track

reggaetonLABS | Holiday Party

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Step into a dazzling world of rhythm and revelry at the annual holiday extravaganza hosted by our premier nightlife event conglomerate!

Featuring DJs and performers from AFUEGO! | Reggaeton Rave | Rosa Perreo Belico | Bad Bunny Nights | Reggaeton Fridays...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

