VICTOR RUIZ: DAY ONE CARRY ON

Halcyon SF
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $23.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VICTOR RUIZ catapults us into the NEW YEAR with an extended set for our annual DAY ONE CARRY ON rager! DOMINIC M + L3NA support the titan of TECHNO on this first day of 2024!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Victor Ruiz

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

