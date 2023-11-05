DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peace After-Party (with Club Psych DJs until 2am)

Heartbreakers
Sun, 5 Nov, 10:00 pm
Official Peace After-Party!

Join us after Peace at Engine Rooms on Sunday 5th November at Heartbreakers.

Featuring Club Psych DJs from 10-2am (Indie, Post-Punk, Electronica, Psych & more)

FREE ENTRY

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Psychedelia.

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
100 capacity

