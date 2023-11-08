DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Demasiadas Mujeres en vivo con Andrea Gumes y Berta Gómez

Anagrama
Wed, 8 Nov, 6:30 pm
PodcastBarcelona
About

Demasiadas Mujeres, el podcast dedicado a las mujeres y la literatura sale del estudio de Radio Primavera Sound para hacer lo mismo de siempre pero en compañía -la vuestra- y en un espacio privilegiado, los headquarters de Anagrama en pleno centro de la ci...

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Lineup

Demasiadas Mujeres

Venue

Anagrama

Carrer De Pau Claris 172, 08037 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

