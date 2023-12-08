Top track

Agnostic Front, NRSV, Grade 2

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
About

Friday, December 8th 2023

Agnostic Front

No Redeeming Social Value

Grade 2

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

Under 16 with parent / legal guardian

$25 ADV / 27.50 DOS

Under 16 with parent / legal guardian

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Agnostic Front, No Redeeming Social Value, Grade 2

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

