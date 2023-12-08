DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, December 8th 2023
Agnostic Front
No Redeeming Social Value
Grade 2
@ Amityville Music Hall
198 Broadway, Amityville NY
6:30 PM
Under 16 with parent / legal guardian
$25 ADV / 27.50 DOS
Under 16 with parent / legal guardian
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.