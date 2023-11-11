Top track

DJ Fronter - Bali

Fronter / Ferra Black / Angie Ocampo

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trust Us Events brings us a night of infectious Latin tech-house that will keep you tethered to the dancefloor all night long.

A Colombian native from Cali, Fronter is known for his distinctive fusion of organic, abstract and digital sounds, pushing house...

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Angie Ocampo, Ferra Black, DJ Fronter

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

