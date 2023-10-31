Top track

Rihanna - Disturbia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue HALLOWEEN PARTY - Grenoble

Black Lilith
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyGrenoble
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rihanna - Disturbia
Got a code?

About

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est de retour à Grenoble pour une Halloween Party de folie !!!

Viens fêter Halloween dans une ambiance girlie au Black Lilith ! Au programme : un lineup 100% féminin, de la food, des cadeaux à gagner et surtout une super vibe !

Quoi...

Présenté par La Bringue

Lineup

Venue

Black Lilith

18 Grande Rue, 38000 Grenoble, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.