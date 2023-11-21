DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Belle is an upcoming indie-pop/folk artist based in London, with a knack for writing lyrics that her audience resonates with. Influenced by Taylor Swift, Julia Jacklin, Fleetwood Mac and many more, she combines raw lyricism with powerful melodies to create...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.