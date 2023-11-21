DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belle // Alex Hawkins

Next Door Records
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50
About

Belle is an upcoming indie-pop/folk artist based in London, with a knack for writing lyrics that her audience resonates with. Influenced by Taylor Swift, Julia Jacklin, Fleetwood Mac and many more, she combines raw lyricism with powerful melodies to create...

Presented by Next Door Records.

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

