Daniele Baldelli - Isotropofunk

Le Cannibale - Daniele Baldelli, Mille Punti

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18

About

Le Cannibale e Santeria sono un binomio importante, che si trasforma nei Batman e Robin della nightlife milanese ogni volta che uniscono le forze. Un 2023 di soli soldout: per l’ultimo party dell'anno ospitiamo il maestro Daniele Baldelli ritenuto il primo...

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Mille Punti, Daniele Baldelli

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

