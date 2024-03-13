Top track

Barry Can't Swim - Sonder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Barry Can't Swim

SWX
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£25.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Barry Can't Swim - Sonder
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts Present

Barry Can’t Swim

Plus Support

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Barry Can't Swim

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.