ELEVATION: Halloween Night Rave!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyTucson
From Free
About

Thursday October 26

Enterainment by DJ BLURR

$15 GA, Free for Elevation Members

8-11pm

This is an 18+ event

Elevation Ski & Snowboard Club

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

