DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Book Launch: Jason McBride on Kathy Acker

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Poetic Research Bureau and Stories present the Los Angeles launch of Jason McBride's Eat Your Mind: The Radical Life and Work of Kathy Acker.

~

This event will feature a reading from the new paperback release of the book, a conversation with Pauline...

Presented by Poetic Research Bureau and Stories
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.