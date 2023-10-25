DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Broken Rhythms

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 25 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew presents Broken Rhythm, a night of Neo-Soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Jazz with:

Norika (instagram: @n0rikaa) - An R&B singer playing a stripped back guitar and piano set Norika Spotify Link

Oracl3 (instagram: @oraclethepoet) - A rapper with a liv Read more

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Elmss, Blackteeth

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

