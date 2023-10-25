DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew presents Broken Rhythm, a night of Neo-Soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Jazz with:
Norika (instagram: @n0rikaa) - An R&B singer playing a stripped back guitar and piano set Norika Spotify Link
Oracl3 (instagram: @oraclethepoet) - A rapper with a liv
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.