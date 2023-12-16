Top track

Invierno Nuclear

VVV XtraTónal

Sala Cientocero
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsValladolid
€15.43

Invierno Nuclear
About

VVV * XtraTónal 2023

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Colectivo Laika.

Lineup

VVV [Trippin'you]

Venue

Sala Cientocero

Calle Gamazo, 17, 47004 Valladolid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

