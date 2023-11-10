DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a night of comedy at Redwillow in Macclesfield on Friday 10th November, presented by Macclesfield Comedy Club and Nodding Dog Comedy. Get ready for an incredible evening that combines the best beers with the funniest comedians at RedWillow Macc
