LOST BK Sat-4AM: Boris/Romina [Halloween Afterhours]

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 am
DJNew York
$43.26

About

Saturday morning - Doors 4 am at The Chocolate Factory / 70 Scott Ave. Brooklyn.

LOST has teamed up with our friends at the Chocolate Factory in the center of Brooklyn to bring your after-hours to another level. We will be running after-hours weekly at...

Presented by Lost Brooklyn.

Lineup

DJ Boris, Romina

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open4:00 am

