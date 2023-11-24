DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Name: T.O.A.D + C.A.R + Malcolm Catto + James Thomson

Bermondsey Social Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
From £14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
T.O.A.D - Bass heavy downtempo electronica, trippy percussion, and cosmic synths. Ethereal vocals delivered by an inter-dimensional cosmic warrior medicine woman, travelling through inconceivably vast dimensions. She is on a broadcast mission to bring us a Read more

Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.

T.O.A.D., C.A.R.

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

