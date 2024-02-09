Top track

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! All Your Money!

Amp Studios
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Oozes Present... GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! ALL YOUR MONEY!

Fundraiser for Tombo Oozebo to get rid of his fuckin tits.

A night of queer punk entertainment from The Oozes, Gender Crisis and an extra special one night and one night only performance of/by "TO...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Oozes.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Oozes, Gender Crisis, TOMBO AND THE AMOOZING C-ABBA-RET

Venue

Amp Studios

Arches 68 71, next to 899 Old Kent Rd, Old Kent Rd, London SE15 1NL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

