FIXON + MENDI | r3b1rth (R1) #13

Specka
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Este jueves en R3B1RTH (R1) #13

FIXON

Propietario de ANAOH, con una solida trayectoria en el underground mexicano, más de 25 años de experiencia como DJ , lo han consolidado como uno de los mejores artistas de Techno americano más reconocidos.

MENDI

Tr

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Fixon

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

