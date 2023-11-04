DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ Miss Parker ft. Silas Music Video Release

The End
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DJ Miss Parker premieres their newest music video for the single "Can't Stop (Lovin' u) ft. Silas from their recently released album "DANCE WITH ME". Joining for live performances are NYC's Rave Star/World Trade Jonah Almost, and DJ Miss Parker's new alter Read more

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jonah Almost, moistbreezy

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

