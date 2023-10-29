DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The legendary BOOM BOOM ROOM Halloween returns to Never Have I Ever with Psycho Bitch and Ron Carroll!
With Support from:
David Sabat
Bucky Fargo
Bobby Demaria
CZBOOGIE
Dom Brown
Ariana DJ
This is a 21+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.