Boom Boom Room Halloween

Never Have I Ever
Sun, 29 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyChicago
About

The legendary BOOM BOOM ROOM Halloween returns to Never Have I Ever with Psycho Bitch and Ron Carroll!

With Support from:

David Sabat

Bucky Fargo

Bobby Demaria

CZBOOGIE

Dom Brown

Ariana DJ

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Never Have I Ever

Lineup

Ron Carroll

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

