VFOK #2: Pépe

El Pumarejo
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
WorkshopBarcelona
Després de la primera edició amb Marina Herlop, tornem a fer “versió_final_ok.logicx”. Una sessió d’escolta (amb inscripció prèvia) on escoltarem i analitzarem amb Pépe alguns dels seus projectes de DAW.

L’amor que el productor valencià Pépe té per les me...

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Pépe

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

