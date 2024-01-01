DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KAOS x LASTER CLUB - New Year's Day special 12 hours AGAIN

The Bassement Club
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
DJMadrid
€29.75
About

Laster Club - New Year's Day

KAOS by Hector Oaks

1 copa incluida hasta las 20.00 / 1 drink included till 20.00

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por The Bassement Dreams Factory S.L..

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

