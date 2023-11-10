DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Body 2 Body
Saturday | November 10th | 10PM to LATE
Body 2 Body, A night of club music for the club kings and queens. Inspired by Jersey Club, Baltimore Club, UK Funky, & More. Come shake that ass to the sounds from Uniiqu3 to DJ SLIINK, and beyond.
$10...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.