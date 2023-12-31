Top track

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) [feat. Caron Wheeler]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE in Decimo with Soul II Soul

The Standard, London
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£84.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) [feat. Caron Wheeler]
Got a code?

About

To round off another year of iconic parties, The Standard, London is turning its 10th-floor restaurant, Decimo, into a one-of-kind club space with music from the legendary double Grammy Award-winning and five-time Brit Award-nominated Soul II Soul for one...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Standard, London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Soul II Soul, Leanne Wright, Alex Turnbull and 1 more

Venue

The Standard, London

10 Argyle St, London WC1H 8EG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.