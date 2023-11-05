DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Church of the 8th Day Sunday Mass

1720
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an all ages event

Presented by Church of the 8th Day
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
854 capacity

