THE LIZZIE MCGUIRE MOVIE

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Goodbye home! Hello Rome! Lizzie McGuire, along with classmates Gordo, Kate and Ethan, is celebrating with a graduation trip to Italy to experience la dolce vita - and some awesome pizza! In a whirlwind of comic events, Lizzie is mistaken for Italy's bigge...

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

