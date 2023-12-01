Top track

Pleasure Complex - Out of Context

Secret headliner w/ Pleasure Complex & Ello Sun

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with the Shacklewell Arms to welcome a trio of high energy acts on Friday, December 1st.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat.

Lineup

Pleasure Complex

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

