Galgo Lento Mishii & Sr. Chen presenten MARTÍ

Laut
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
ARTISTA CONVIDADA: Yudi Saint X

Primera reunió internacional de Martins i Martines!!!! Entrada gratuïta a tots els Martí Martina Martin i derivats!

Galgo Lento (Martí Galán), Mishii (Martí Ishii) i Sr. Chen (Martí Mora) ens presenten el seu nou EP*****...

Organizado por Montebello Agency.

Yudi Saint X, Sr. Chen, Mishii

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

