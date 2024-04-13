Top track

England Skies

Shake Shake Go

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHAKE SHAKE GO (Indie Pop):

Shake Shake Go est un groupe d’indie-pop formé à Londres et composé de la chanteuse Poppy Jones, guitariste Virgile Rozand et batteur Kilian Saubusse.

Ils se font connaître du grand public en 2015 avec la sortie du titre “Engl...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

Venue

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

