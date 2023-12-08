DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sheri Vari + Nuno Lopes

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SHERI VARI

Com um currículo extenso que se prolonga por mais de uma década atrás dos pratos, Mariana Cruz sintetiza a toda uma vasta experiência como residente de inúmeros espaços, bem como convidada frequente de tantos outros, num pseudónimo que evoca hi...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

