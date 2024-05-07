DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Francis of Delirium has announced her highly anticipated debut album Lighthouse, released on 22 March 2024 via Dalliance Recordings.
Francis of Delirium is the moniker of 22-year old, Luxembourg-based Jana Bahrich. The young artist’s incredible journey up...
