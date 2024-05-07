Top track

Francis of Delirium - Quit Fucking Around

Francis of Delirium

Gullivers
Tue, 7 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Francis of Delirium has announced her highly anticipated debut album Lighthouse, released on 22 March 2024 via Dalliance Recordings.

Francis of Delirium is the moniker of 22-year old, Luxembourg-based Jana Bahrich. The young artist’s incredible journey up...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Francis Of Delirium

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

