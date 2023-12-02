DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 2 Dicembre 2023
TMS RAVE UP!
- 69db (Spiral Tribe)
- Tekno Mobil Squad:
Virus Voice aka Luciano Lamanna
Luix
- Beat Kouple
- Abstrakt (Tekno Invasion)
- Kuzam (Altered Beats)
Visuals: Binary System & Xevious
Start h23 till dawn
Il Li...
