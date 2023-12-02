DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tms Rave Up!

Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€9.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sabato 2 Dicembre 2023

TMS RAVE UP!

- 69db (Spiral Tribe)

- Tekno Mobil Squad:

Virus Voice aka Luciano Lamanna

Luix

- Beat Kouple

- Abstrakt (Tekno Invasion)

- Kuzam (Altered Beats)

Visuals: Binary System & Xevious

Start h23 till dawn

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

