The Tender Things - Sister Elizabeth

Restos and The Tender Things

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$19.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Tender Things - Sister Elizabeth
About

Restos & The Tender Things are joining us for a back to back evening of good tunes on Dec 16th.

RESTOS:

High-octane rock ... the title track brings to mind the melodic sound of The Byrds

TENDER THINGS:

Not quite sure what to say about Tender Things oth...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

The Tender Things

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

