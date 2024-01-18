Top track

Rosa Brunello - Sounds Like Freedom

Rosa Brunello at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Rosa Brunello is an Italian bass player and composer whose skills range from free radical improvisations to electric rock, dub and modern mainstream. She loves to blend acoustic and electronic sounds in order to challenge the boundaries between genres and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rosa Brunello

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

