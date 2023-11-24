Top track

Western Union

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natural Mind: Ecco2K, Tohji, Oli XL, Mechatok

Phonox
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Western Union
Got a code?

About

Natural Mind welcomes another insane line up for the second might of the residency.

Richmond rapper Babyxsosa is a literal sensation, with tracks like 'Everywhereigo' & 'Throw It' up there as some of the best hip-hop tracks this decade.

She is joined by Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

1
Ecco2K, Tohji, Oli XL and 1 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.