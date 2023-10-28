DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nenita Tendencias

Electropura
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsValencia
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Las nenitas se van de tour y su primera parada es en valencia nos reuniremos todes el 28 de octubre a las 19:30 en @electropura_club para celebrar halloween con @puqitou @pablochouchou @elvira.del.rocio @ares_________ @marco.henri.000 @joan4712954_ Read more

Organizado por Electropura

Lineup

10
puqitou, pablochouchou, elvira.del.rocio and 10 more

Venue

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

