La Bringue Toulouse - Halloween Night

Le 9
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyToulouse
€13

About

Vous l'attendiez toutes les Toulousaines !

Rendez-vous le 31 octobre pour notre soirée Halloween GIRLS ONLY ! 100% meufs, 100% sororité et 100% good vibes au Cabaret Le 9 !

À ton arrivée, on t'offre un shot d'Halloween ! Et pendant la soirée, profite des Read more

Présenté par La Bringue

Lineup

Venue

Le 9

9 Rue Louis-François Lejeune, 31000 Toulouse, France
Doors open8:00 pm

