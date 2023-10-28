DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holla Back Halloween Special

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Holler Back Presents: Martin2Smoove's HipHop Halloween Party

Saturday October 28th 8pm-2am 

18+ tickets & guestlist only

Dj Line up:

Martin 2 Smoove

Andy Purnell

+ Friends 

EVENT BLURB: 

Holler Back Presents:

Martin 2 Smoove's Hip Hop Halloween P

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

