Holler Back Presents: Martin2Smoove's HipHop Halloween Party
Saturday October 28th 8pm-2am
18+ tickets & guestlist only
Dj Line up:
Martin 2 Smoove
Andy Purnell
+ Friends
EVENT BLURB:
Holler Back Presents:
Martin 2 Smoove's Hip Hop Halloween P
