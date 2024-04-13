Top track

Dom Martin - Blues On The Bay

Dom Martin + Dem Marriner - Brighton

Brighthelm Centre
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.11

Dom Martin - Blues On The Bay
About

Dom Martin with Special Guest Demi Marriner

Belfast’s multi award winning singer songwriter Dom Martin www.dommart.in brings his intimate solo acoustic show to venues around the UK in April 2024. UK Blues Acoustic Artist of The Year 2020/2021/2022

UK Blu Read more

Presented by Twenty Music Roots

Lineup

Demi Marriner, Dom Martin

Venue

Brighthelm Centre

Brighthelm Church & Community Centre, North Rd, Brighton BN1 1YD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
360 capacity

