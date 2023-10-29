DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tambourines, Rincs, Victus + Tiny Cinema Films

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is 21+ event. On the patio. Costumes highly encouraged.

This is 21+ event

Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse & GO2HELL Records

Lineup

Tambourines, Rincs

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

