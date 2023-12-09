Top track

Rose Haze - Posers

Haze Fest: Acid Tongue, Rose Haze, Grooblen & more

Kilowatt
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$21.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acid Tongue

Lauren Lakis

Rose Haze

Grooblen

Snakemother

with food trucks and venors!

This is a 21+ event
Rose Haze Presents

Lineup

Acid Tongue, Rose Haze

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

