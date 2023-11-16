Top track

Tungba

Make E No Cause Fight ||| - EP Launch

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Following the success of the first two versions of BOJ & Ajebutter 22’s ‘Make E No Cause Fight’, the duo returns with the third part of the classic mixtape. Make E No Cause Fight is a playful way of saying "let's not fight", reflecting the laidback scenari...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

BOJ, Ajebutter22

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

