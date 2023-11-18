Top track

La Isla

Cadavra club night

Cadavra
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

El próximo sábado 18 de noviembre, Cadavra presenta un line up integro de mujeres, 5 artistas locales representando diferentes estilos y ambitos de la escena madrileña.

Line up

Hole:

TWO EX

SYSTEMA

MARTINA

Lounge:

ALLIEE FIELDS

PILETA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Two Ex, SYSTEMA, Martina

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

