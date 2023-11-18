DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El próximo sábado 18 de noviembre, Cadavra presenta un line up integro de mujeres, 5 artistas locales representando diferentes estilos y ambitos de la escena madrileña.
Line up
Hole:
TWO EX
SYSTEMA
MARTINA
Lounge:
ALLIEE FIELDS
PILETA
