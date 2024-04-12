Top track

Instability

Dragged Under

Backstage BTM
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
Paris
€22.44

About

Dragged Under revient enfin à Paris !

Deux ans après un passage remarqué au Hellfest et une 1ere date parisienne, le quintet de Seattle est de retour. Dragged Under est inarrêtable : on les a vus au Download, au Slam Dunk, au Full Force Festival, à l'Impe...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Dragged Under

Venue

Backstage BTM

92 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open 7:00 pm

