Widows Gold, Science in Nature, Vodka Breadbowl

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is a 21+ event. Widows Gold, Science in Nature (ex The Faint), Vodka Breadbowl (LA)

This is a 21+ event
Widows Gold

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

